Fulton Bank N. A. Takes $980,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $425.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.