Axa Acquires 35,800 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.13% of Crane worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

