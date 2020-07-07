266,844 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 266,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

