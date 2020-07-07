State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $362.61 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.68 and a 200-day moving average of $385.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

