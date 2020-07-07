Axa Reduces Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,028 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in VF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of VF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

