Ellevest Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

NYSE DE opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

