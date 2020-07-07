Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 17,675 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,675 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

