Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

