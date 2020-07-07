Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Leidos by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Leidos by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 437,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.