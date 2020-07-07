Courier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

