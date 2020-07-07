Courier Capital LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 773,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 626,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after buying an additional 388,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after buying an additional 328,219 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,208 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

