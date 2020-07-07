HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Guggenheim upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

