HNP Capital LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Paychex by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

