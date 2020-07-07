HNP Capital LLC Sells 22,464 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $138.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

