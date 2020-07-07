Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.12 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

