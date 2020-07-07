AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,438,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.71% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,403,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of AVB opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

