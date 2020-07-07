Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,198,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,253 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,065 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $3,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

