HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

