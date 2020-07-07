Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,530 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,085,000.

ACIW stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

