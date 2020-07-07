Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIC. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Azarian acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,143,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

