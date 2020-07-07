Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chemours were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,931,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,333.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 674,747 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 127.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 2.44. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

