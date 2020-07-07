Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.