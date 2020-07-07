State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,342,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.22.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $393.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.33 and a 200-day moving average of $357.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $410.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

