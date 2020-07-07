Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Shockwave Medical worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 727,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 599,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 287.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 847,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. ValuEngine raised Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,391,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

