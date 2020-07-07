HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of General Motors by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 152,350 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 574,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

