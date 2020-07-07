Deutsche Bank AG Has $312,000 Holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 2,174.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,508 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.69% of Ring Energy worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,075,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 770.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

REI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

