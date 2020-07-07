Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Buy

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ambarella by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

