Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ambarella by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Ambarella to Buy
Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Ambarella to Buy
Courier Capital LLC Has $130,000 Position in Cameco Corp
Courier Capital LLC Has $130,000 Position in Cameco Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,676 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,676 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,010 Shares of Intuit Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,010 Shares of Intuit Inc.
Morgan Stanley Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Morgan Stanley Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Eversource Energy Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Eversource Energy Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report