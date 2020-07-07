Courier Capital LLC Has $130,000 Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cameco by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

