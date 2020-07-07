State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,676 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 148.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 26,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 119,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 93.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.78.

APD opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.53. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

