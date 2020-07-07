State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,010 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $309.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average of $272.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

