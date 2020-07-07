Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.