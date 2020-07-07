Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

