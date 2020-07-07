State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $28,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.