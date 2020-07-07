State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,870 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $250.47 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.14 and a 200-day moving average of $251.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.