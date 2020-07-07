Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $10,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,350,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 196.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 69.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $314,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

