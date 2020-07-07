State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,116 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

