State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,874 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $77,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $202.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

