Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $504,354,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $64,634,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.36.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

