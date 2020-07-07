State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,176 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in American Express by 23.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 224,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 211,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in American Express by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 566,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $48,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

