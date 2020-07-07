779 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $305.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.22. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $303.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total transaction of $20,866,066.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,689,184 shares in the company, valued at $33,634,015,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

