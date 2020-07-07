Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 15,540 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Shares of DUK opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

