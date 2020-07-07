Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

