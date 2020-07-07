Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 5,540 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in 3M by 20.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 42.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in 3M by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 19.0% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

