Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 2,510 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

