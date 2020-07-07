HNP Capital LLC Has $270,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,172 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

