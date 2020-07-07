HNP Capital LLC Invests $326,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,879,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

