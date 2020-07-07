Axa Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Axa lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,802 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,975,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

IONS opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.