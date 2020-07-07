Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

