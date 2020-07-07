2,275 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

QCOM stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.