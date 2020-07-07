Ellevest Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

